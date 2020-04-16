Comcast Says Streaming Video Demand Jumped 50% in Recent Weeks

Social distancing is leading to increased television time, especially for on-demand streaming services. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) said this week that it has seen soaring network traffic across its TV, gaming, and video conferencing data categories.

Its cable division noted a boost of over two hours per day of television watching for the average household since March 1. That jump will help increase ratings for hit shows across its network.

Image source: Getty Images.

But streaming video and gaming companies could enjoy even bigger gains. Comcast said video-on-demand consumption jumped 50% in that time period and video game downloads are up 77%.

That bodes well for companies like Netflix and Activision Blizzard, which are likely enjoying significant engagement increases as people look for home-based entertainment. And unlike Comcast, these content specialists don't count advertising as a major source of revenue. That insulates them from recent sharp declines in that industry.

Comcast suggested that demand trends appear to have leveled off around early April after accelerating for roughly two weeks. COVID-19 containment measures have also changed peak TV watching time, with the downstream peak landing at the 7 p.m. hour rather than 9 p.m., where it was before many companies across the country switched to work-from-home formats.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comcast wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Activision Blizzard and Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.