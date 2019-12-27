Comcast Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Video-streaming Company Xumo

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) is in advanced talks to buy video-streaming company Xumo LLC, although financial terms are unknown, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

It is possible that negotiations could break down, the report said.

The potential deal would come as Comcast prepares to launch its own streaming service.

Irvine, California based Xumo TV formed in 2011 by Viant Technology LLC, which was then known as Interactive Media Holdings. Xumo's app is available on services including Roku and on smart TVs from manufacturers such as Vizio, Panasonic and Samsung.

