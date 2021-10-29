Stocks
CMCSA

Comcast Q3 Earnings and Revenue Top Estimates

Contributor
Payal Gupta TipRanks
Published

Comcast (CMCSA) delivered better-than-expected Q3 2021 results. Revenue and earnings came in above consensus estimates, affirming strong operating and financial results. CMCSA shares fell 1.03% to close at $51.90 on October 28.

Comcast is a media and technology company operating through three primary businesses; Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

Revenue in the quarter landed at $30.3 billion, up 18.7% year-over-year, exceeding consensus estimates of $29.87 billion. Revenue for Cable Communications was up 7.4% year-over-year to $16.12 billion, driven by growth in broadband, video, wireless, businesses services, and others. Media revenue was up 47.5% year-over-year to $6.77 billion as Studios revenue increased 26.8% year-over-year to $2.41 billion.

Net Income Attributable to Comcast jumped 99.8% to $4.04 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to $9.0 billion. Consequently, adjusted EPS increased 33.8% to $0.87, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.75. (See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks)

During the quarter, Comcast returned $2.7 billion to shareholders, with $1.5 billion in share repurchases and $1.2 billion in dividend payments. At the end of the quarter, the company had $8 billion remaining under its share repurchase program.

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63 price target, implying 21.39% upside potential to current levels. The analyst expects a positive reaction to Comcast's solid Q3 results following its underperformance in the recent past.

“We also believe the strength of CMCSA’s cable fundamentals is a positive read across for CHTR, which reports pre-market tomorrow (10/29),” Feldman said in a research note.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Comcast price target of $66.38 implies 27.90% upside potential to current levels.

Related News:
Lightspeed Announces New Flagship E-Commerce Product
Suncor Swings to Profit in Q3; Shares Pop
Cognizant Posts Impressive Q3 Results; Shares Rise

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular