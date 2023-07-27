News & Insights

Markets
CMCSA

Comcast Q2 Profit Climbs 25.1%

July 27, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Thursday reported a 25.1 percent increase in second-quarter profit attributable to the company, while revenues were up 1.7 percent from the prior year.

The company reported profit of $4.24 billion, up from $3.396 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.72 billion or $1.13 per share. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter were slightly up at $30.51 billion, compared to $30.116 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $30.13 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.