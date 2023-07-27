Comcast Q2 Profit Climbs 25.1%

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Thursday reported a 25.1 percent increase in second-quarter profit attributable to the company, while revenues were up 1.7 percent from the prior year.

The company reported profit of $4.24 billion, up from $3.396 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.72 billion or $1.13 per share. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter were slightly up at $30.51 billion, compared to $30.116 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $30.13 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.