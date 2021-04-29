Markets
CMCSA

Comcast Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.71, prior year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income to Comcast was $3.33 billion, up 55.1% from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.71 compared to $0.46.

First quarter revenue increased 2.2% to $27.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $26.7 billion, for the quarter. Revenue for Cable Communications increased 5.9% to $15.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular