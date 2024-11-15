Comcast put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Comcast (CMCSA) with 8,017 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 42 puts and Jan-25 42.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.56, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

