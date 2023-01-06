Markets
Comcast Promotes Armstrong To CFO - Quick Facts

January 06, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. said that it has promoted Jason Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer.

Armstrong elevates to the position after serving nine years in several financial leadership positions at Comcast, including most recently as Deputy CFO and Treasurer. He succeeds Mike Cavanagh who was named President of the company in October.

Prior to joining Comcast in 2014, Armstrong spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director and leader of the firm's Cable and Telecommunications Research Group.

