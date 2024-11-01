Comcast price target raised to $60 from $55 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Comcast (CMCSA) to $60 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having revised estimates for yesterday’s “encouraging” Q3 results and management discussion.
