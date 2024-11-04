Comcast price target raised to $42 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Comcast (CMCSA) to $42 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CMCSA:
- Box Office Battle: ‘Venon: The Last Dance’ stays number 1
- Comcast price target raised to $50 from $49 at Deutsche Bank
- Comcast price target raised to $50 from $46 at Evercore ISI
- Comcast price target lowered to $48 from $50 at TD Cowen
- Comcast price target raised to $46 from $43 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.