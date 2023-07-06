News & Insights

US Markets
CMCSA

Comcast president Cavanagh shakes up NBCUniversal leadership - memo

Credit: REUTERS/RINGO CHIU

July 06, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram, Tanya Jain, Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Comcast's CMCSA.O Mike Cavanagh named Universal's film chief Donna Langley to an expanded role as chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group and chief content officer with oversight of film and television content, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, in an overhaul of the media arm's leadership ranks.

Cavanagh, who has been running NBCUniversal since April, said he would continue to lead the division as president of Comcast and not name a new CEO.

"This new structure will facilitate a streamlined decision-making process and foster even more collaboration across our company," he said.

In his first major action since taking the helm of the unit, Cavanagh also named Mark Lazarus as chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group while Cesar Conde will expand his role as head of the news division to oversee NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo Enterprises Group.

Pearlena Igbokwe will continue to lead the four TV studios under the Universal Studio Group umbrella.

Cavanagh took charge after Jeff Shell left following the acknowledgment of an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.

Before his role as president, Cavanagh had served as the finance chief.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Tanya Jain in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.