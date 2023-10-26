Comcast posts surprise broadband loss, results top estimates

By Helen Coster and Samrhitha A

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Comcast CMCSA.O on Thursday reported a surprise loss in customers in the fiercely competitive broadband business, while quarterly revenue and profit topped Wall Street estimates on strong performance in streaming and theme parks.

The media giant lost 18,000 broadband customers in the third quarter against estimates for a gain of 3,600 customers from FactSet. The company has faced pressure from wireless carriers such as Verizon VZ.N and T-Mobile TMUS.Owhich offer broadband services that target lower-income customers.

Comcast's shares fell nearly 9% in trading before the bell.

Revenue rose 0.9% to $30.12 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $29.68 billion, according to LSEG data.

In its third set of results under a new reporting structure that includes NBCUniversal in the content and experiences segment, Comcast reported a 0.8% increase in revenue in the unit to $10.56 billion.

Advertising revenue in content and experiences fell 8.4% from the same quarter the previous year.

Revenue at the company's Peacock streaming service rose 64% from a year earlier. Paid subscribers increased by 4 million in the third quarter, to 28 million, from the 24 million reported in the previous quarter. That growth was driven partly by the addition of Comcast subscribers who had been getting Peacock for free, and converted to paid subscribers.

Adjusted losses from Peacock narrowed in the quarter, to $565 million, due partly to price hikes.

Theme parks revenue climbed 17.2%, thanks to pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced park closures.

Despite the box office success of "Oppenheimer," studios revenue fell by 23.6% in the quarter from the same quarter a year ago, which included the hits "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Adjusted profit came in at $1.08 per share, beating expectations of 95 cents.

