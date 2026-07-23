Comcast-owned Peacock Achieves Profitability for the First Time Ever. Here’s What Investors Need to Know Ahead of Comcast’s NBCUniversal Spin-Off.

Key Points

This came in one of the service's last quarters as part of Comcast, as it'll be shifting into a spinoff company.

The core of that spinoff, NBCUniversal, will be Comcast's current media and theme park assets.

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Thursday will go down in history as a major day in the history of the businesses that comprise Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Not only did the entertainment company’s high-profile Peacock streaming service log its first profitable quarter (at least by one metric), it also announced plans to effectively split itself in two.

There was a lot to digest in Comcast’s Thursday developments. So let’s not waste any time and dive right into them.

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One business flew well higher

The Peacock news was tucked inside Comcast’s second-quarter results, which were published well before market open that day.

For the period, total revenue slid by a little over 1% year over year to $29.4 billion, while net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted), declined notably more steeply. It tumbled by 20% to $3.7 billion, or $1.04 per share.

Despite the decreases, Comcast’s key figures exceeded the average analyst estimates. The pundit consensus for revenue was under $29.3 billion, while that for adjusted net profit was $0.96 per share.

The larger of the company’s two primary reporting units, connectivity and platforms (essentially the broadband and cable infrastructure operations), saw its revenue dip by 3% to just under $19.8 billion. The division’s profitability also sank, with its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) withering by almost 6% to just under $8 billion.

Comcast attributed this to weakness in the residential segment, which was responsible for almost 87% of the unit’s revenue. The far smaller business segment saw a 3.7% rise, but this wasn’t enough to offset residential’s 4.3% slump.

Content and experiences, the business that will form the core and bulk of the NBCUniversal spinoff, was a movie with quite a different ending. It managed to crank its revenue 23% higher to $10.7 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA improved by 7% over the year-ago quarter to $1.3 billion.

Numerous pieces of Comcast content scored with audiences during the quarter. Millions of people were glued to their TVs or smart devices watching the FIFA World Cup and the high-profile reality show Love Island USA, for example. Also, ticket sales were brisk for silver screen offerings like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and, especially, the low-budget sleeper horror hit Obsession.

Peacock deserves special mention here for that inaugural profitability milestone. Specifically, revenue and adjusted EBITDA “related” to the streaming service clocked in at $1.9 billion and $189 million, respectively. Those numbers were vast improvements over the $1.2 billion and $101 million of the second quarter of 2025.

Finally, Comcast’s eliminations of transactions within and between its business units totaled slightly over $1 billion during the period.

Leaving the nest

The more important news item from Comcast is that it’s spinning off those growing media assets — plus the division’s theme parks and the U.K.-based media and telecom business Sky — to form the basis of NBCUniversal (Comcast will continue with most of the residential connectivity and platforms unit). Current Comcast shareholders will retain their Comcast stock and receive a tax-free distribution of NBCUniversal equity.

The exact number of shares hasn’t been made public yet. Comcast said it expects the spinoff to be completed in about one year.

Does any of this sound familiar? It should, because this isn’t Comcast’s first major business divestment in recent times. Early this year, it separated its legacy cable channels into a new standalone business, Versant Media Group (NASDAQ:VSNT).

In the press release trumpeting the coming spinoff, Comcast quoted co-CEO Mike Cavanagh as saying that the legacy company “will continue to build on its leadership in connectivity, while NBCUniversal, together with Sky, will have the scale, brands, content, and financial resources to compete as a premier global media and entertainment company.”

Cavanagh, incidentally, is to be the sole CEO of NBCUniversal. CFO Michael Angelakis will serve as CEO of the slimmed-down Comcast. He was formerly the company’s CFO.

A tale of 2 businesses

What are we to make of all this? As with Versant, splitting Comcast’s business makes sense. Connectivity is a mature, relatively stable, cash-generating business, while media is a more volatile growth play. Having both under the same corporate structure risks failing to realize the full potential of either.

I think NBCUniversal, especially with Peacock’s impressive flight into profitability, will be an attractive stock straight out of the nest. After the split, legacy Comcast will likely pay most of the company’s present high-yield dividend (which pays out at 5.6%). So ideally, it’ll be a low-risk income stock.

There was much to like in Comcast’s second quarter, enough to consider holding on to both the new Comcast and NBCUniversal when the spinoff comes. I’m intrigued to see how the major upcoming development in the entertainment giant’s story unfolds.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Versant Media Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.