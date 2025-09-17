Markets
CMCSA

Comcast Opens First Xfinity Store In Lawrenceville To Expand Digital Access

September 17, 2025 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Comcast (CMCSA) has opened its first Xfinity Store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway, offering residents full access to Xfinity's suite of services, including Xfinity Mobile.

The new store is designed to provide faster, more convenient access to technology, equipment exchanges, bill payments, and personalized support from trained specialists.

Rachel Ozias, VP of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Big South Region, said the new location represents an investment in the community and its digital future, aiming to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to essential technology.

The launch was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Comcast leadership, local music performances, and giveaways. This is Comcast's 27th branded partner store in the region and its fifth store opening this year, supporting its strategy to expand retail presence and deepen community ties.

Gwinnett Chamber & Partnership Gwinnett President and CEO Nick Masino praised the store's opening, highlighting its contribution to Lawrenceville's economic growth and local business ecosystem.

With a modern, interactive layout, the new store reinforces Comcast's commitment to customer experience by making it easier for residents to explore services, get face-to-face assistance, and connect with advanced technology close to home.

CMCSA currently trades at $32.72, or 1.32 percent higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.