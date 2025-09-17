Comcast Opens First Xfinity Store In Lawrenceville To Expand Digital Access

(RTTNews) - Comcast (CMCSA) has opened its first Xfinity Store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway, offering residents full access to Xfinity's suite of services, including Xfinity Mobile.

The new store is designed to provide faster, more convenient access to technology, equipment exchanges, bill payments, and personalized support from trained specialists.

Rachel Ozias, VP of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Big South Region, said the new location represents an investment in the community and its digital future, aiming to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to essential technology.

The launch was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Comcast leadership, local music performances, and giveaways. This is Comcast's 27th branded partner store in the region and its fifth store opening this year, supporting its strategy to expand retail presence and deepen community ties.

Gwinnett Chamber & Partnership Gwinnett President and CEO Nick Masino praised the store's opening, highlighting its contribution to Lawrenceville's economic growth and local business ecosystem.

With a modern, interactive layout, the new store reinforces Comcast's commitment to customer experience by making it easier for residents to explore services, get face-to-face assistance, and connect with advanced technology close to home.

CMCSA currently trades at $32.72, or 1.32 percent higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.