Comcast Names Edward Zimmermann President

September 26, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA), a media and technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Ed Zimmermann as the president of the company.

He will be succeeding Bill Stemper who will transition to chairman emeritus.

Previously, Zimmermann served as the chief financial officer and chief of strategy for the company. He has also worked across a variety of financial, strategic, and growth-oriented roles and this includes being the SVP of Finance and Administration, Northeast Division and VP of Finance and Administration, Beltway Division.

Currently, shares of Comcast are trading at $44.54 down 0.74% on Nasdaq.

