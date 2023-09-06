Comcast moves up date for Hulu deal with Disney to Sept 30, 2023

By Helen Coster and Samrhitha A

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Comcast CMCSA.O has moved up the date for the sale or purchase of its remaining stake in Hulu to Disney DIS.N to Sept. 30 this year, CEO Brian Roberts said on Wednesday.

Shares of Comcast extended gains and were trading 1.7% higher, defying weakness in the broader market. The comments were made at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu, while Comcast owns the rest. Under a 2019 agreement, either company can trigger a sale or purchase of Comcast's 33% stake to Disney as early as January 2024. The agreement ascribes a minimum equity value to Hulu of $27.5 billion.

Hulu had 48.3 million subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter, compared with 24 million paid subscribers for Comcast's Peacock streaming service and 105.7 million global subscribers for Disney+.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

