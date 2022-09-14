US Markets
CMCSA

Comcast, Johnson & Johnson announce share buybacks

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Men looking at stock quotes at Nasdaq MarketSite
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Comcast Corp and Johnson & Johnson became the latest U.S. companies to unveil share buybacks worth billions of dollars on Wednesday, ahead of a new tax on stock repurchases next year.

Adds details on other buybacks, background

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp CMCSA.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N became the latest U.S. companies to unveil share buybacks worth billions of dollars on Wednesday, ahead of a new tax on stock repurchases next year.

Comcast doubled its share buyback authorization to $20 billion, after increasing it to $10 billion in January, while Johnson and Johnson announced a stock repurchase of up to $5 billion.

Comcast, whose shares were up 1% before the bell, said it had bought back about $9 billion worth of stock so far this year.

The climate, healthcare and tax bill passed by the U.S. has likely made companies hasten share repurchases, as it imposes a new excise tax on stock buybacks and a minimum 15% tax on corporations, effective next year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSAJNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular