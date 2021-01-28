Markets
CMCSA

Comcast Hikes Dividend By 9% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) said it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, up 9 percent year-over-year.

In accordance with the increase, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular