Comcast Hikes Dividend By 9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) said it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, up 9 percent year-over-year.

In accordance with the increase, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2021.

