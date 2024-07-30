Comcast Has a Huge, Unsolvable Problem

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has skated along as a potential winner no matter how the media landscape plays out because of its exposure to cable broadband, wireless, and streaming. But the recent trends show a very different story.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows how Comcast is losing in broadband to wireless companies, losing streaming even with the Olympics, and struggling with a debt load that's impossible to handle given the trends.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 28, 2024. The video was published on July 29, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

