Comcast Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast CMCSA is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 23.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, down 18.18% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 33.03% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $30.84 billion, indicating a 3.18% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CMCSA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.97%.

Comcast Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Comcast Corporation price-eps-surprise | Comcast Corporation Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Comcast is expected to have entered the first quarter of 2026 with mixed operating momentum, reflecting the continuation of trends seen in late 2025 alongside incremental pressures from ongoing strategic investments. In Connectivity & Platforms, broadband performance likely remained under strain as competitive intensity from fiber and fixed wireless providers persisted and the company continued migrating customers toward simplified pricing. This transition had been associated with subscriber losses and ARPU pressure in the prior quarter, with 181,000 broadband customer net losses and decelerating pricing growth reflecting the early impact of these changes. These dynamics are expected to have extended into the first quarter, with elevated marketing, customer service and product costs continuing to weigh on segment margins. However, voluntary churn trends had been improving, gig-plus tier adoption was strengthening and wireless net additions remained healthy, suggesting the strategy is gaining early traction even as near-term financials absorbed the cost of transition.



Wireless likely remained a relatively bright spot, supported by continued uptake of bundled convergence offerings, though the free line promotion strategy is expected to have limited near-term revenue realization ahead of paid conversions anticipated in the second half. Business Services performance is expected to have been stable, with enterprise demand providing a meaningful offset to ongoing small business competitive pressure.



Within Content & Experiences, the quarter is expected to have been anchored by an unusually dense live sports calendar. Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star Weekend aired across NBC and Peacock in close succession during February, expected to have driven a meaningful acceleration in advertising revenues and Peacock subscriber additions. Theme Parks likely sustained strong momentum as Epic Universe continued scaling through its first full year of operations, supporting higher attendance and per-capita spending across Universal Orlando. However, first-quarter NBA game volumes represented the peak period for rights amortization, creating the most acute EBITDA dilution of the year in Media and are expected to have constrained Peacock's profitability trajectory despite the platform's strong top-line performance.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Comcast currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.