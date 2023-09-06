Comcast extends date for Hulu deal with Disney to September 2023

Corrects headline to say Comcast has pulled forward the date, not extended; the story was earlier corrected to fix the deal date

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Comcast CMCSA.O has moved up the date for the sale or purchase of its remaining stake in Hulu to Disney DIS.N to Sept. 30 this year, CEO Brian Roberts said on Wednesday.

Roberts was speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

