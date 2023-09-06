News & Insights

US Markets
CMCSA

Comcast extends date for Hulu deal with Disney to September 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 06, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Helen Coster for Reuters ->

Corrects headline to say Comcast has pulled forward the date, not extended; the story was earlier corrected to fix the deal date

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Comcast CMCSA.O has moved up the date for the sale or purchase of its remaining stake in Hulu to Disney DIS.N to Sept. 30 this year, CEO Brian Roberts said on Wednesday.

Roberts was speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.