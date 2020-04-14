Comcast "Evaluating" an Early Launch of Peacock Streaming Service

NBCUniversal, the television and movie production arm of cable giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), is mulling an early debut of the on-demand video platform first announced last year. Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises chairman Matt Strauss commented in a conference call held Tuesday "Some have asked, 'Is there an opportunity to launch Peacock nationally even sooner?' It is something we are evaluating -- we certainly see the value."

The possibility is being raised while millions of Americans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus contagion. Even where local and state governments haven't mandated people remain at home to avoid the spread of the disease, most are voluntarily doing so as much as is feasibly possible.

Image source: Getty Images.

They're using that time watching lots of television. TV-viewership ratings outfit Nielsen reported late last month that through the first three weeks of March, streamed video content in the U.S. was up 85% year over year. Some consumers -- many of whom have now been "sheltering at home" for a month or more -- feel as if they've already seen most of what they'd be interested in watching from streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). If Comcast wanted to address a (somewhat literally) captive audience, now would be an ideal time to do so.

Unfortunately, Peacock isn't quite ready for primetime. COVID-19 shutdowns have not only postponed this year's Olympics, they've also pushed back the filming of much of the original content expected to air on Peacock once it finally went live. The underlying ad technology itself also isn't ready for commercialization just yet.

Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex internet customers will still be able to enjoy their early access version, however, slated for launch on Wednesday.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comcast wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.