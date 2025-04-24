COMCAST Earnings Results: $CMCSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMCAST ($CMCSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $29,887,000,000, missing estimates of $30,654,577,831 by $-767,577,831.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COMCAST Insider Trading Activity
COMCAST insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802.
- MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712.
- JASON ARMSTRONG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $1,042,544.
- KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
COMCAST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 897 institutional investors add shares of COMCAST stock to their portfolio, and 1,299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 40,925,715 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,535,942,083
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 17,065,980 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $640,486,229
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 16,726,300 shares (+540.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,738,039
- AMUNDI added 14,369,056 shares (+147.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,270,671
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 12,279,836 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $460,862,245
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 11,255,683 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,425,782
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 9,175,937 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,372,915
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
COMCAST Government Contracts
We have seen $722,579 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BPA FOR COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICES ON JBA: $142,438
- Q2Q PRO IDIOM CABLE TV SERVICE FOR 285 DROP LOCATIONS: $73,974
- COMCAST INTERNET AND CABLE FOR USAWC: $67,187
- CABLE SERVICE FOR LODGING AND VARIOUS BLDGS. ON BASE: $66,740
- TITLE: FY 2025 COMCAST SERVICES REQUESTOR: NICOLE MARIE HAMILTON POP DATES: 10/01/2024 TO 09/30/2025 FUND T...: $49,992
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
COMCAST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
COMCAST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
- UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 10/31/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for COMCAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA forecast page.
COMCAST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025
- Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025
- David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $46.0 on 12/11/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.