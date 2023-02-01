Comcast Cuts Stake in BuzzFeed (BZFD)

Fintel reports that Comcast has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.15MM shares of BuzzFeed Inc - Class A (BZFD). This represents 19.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 13, 2021 they reported 30.88MM shares and 27.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.91% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for BuzzFeed Inc - is $2.21. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.91% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30.

The projected annual revenue for BuzzFeed Inc - is $456MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual EPS is - $0.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in BuzzFeed. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BZFD is 0.9703%, a decrease of 28.5568%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 39,221K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 15,333,892 shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 7,862,502 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 4,877,113 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners IV , L.L.C. holds 3,430,875 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,924,902 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740,107 shares, representing an increase of 61.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZFD by 174.63% over the last quarter.

BuzzFeed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, its brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring its audience to live better lives. BuzzFeed will continue to recruit the best founders and creators to join it in this mission, with more additions like Complex Networks and HuffPost to come.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

