Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

A week ago, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.3% to hit US$26b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.44, some 5.0% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CMCS.A Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Comcast from 27 analysts is for revenues of US$110.6b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 14% to US$2.59. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$110.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.68 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$51.93, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Comcast, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Comcast shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Comcast's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Comcast is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Comcast. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$51.93, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Comcast analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

