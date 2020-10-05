Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Dividends
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMCSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CMCSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.15, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCSA was $45.15, representing a -5.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.74 and a 42.41% increase over the 52 week low of $31.71.

CMCSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK). CMCSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.54%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMCSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CMCSA as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)
  • Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
  • iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYC with an increase of 24.87% over the last 100 days. IEME has the highest percent weighting of CMCSA at 5.38%.

