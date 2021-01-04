Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CMCSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCSA was $52.4, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.49 and a 65.27% increase over the 52 week low of $31.71.

CMCSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU). CMCSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.64%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMCSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMCSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMCSA at 4.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.