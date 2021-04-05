Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.75, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMCSA was $54.75, representing a -6.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.59 and a 70.78% increase over the 52 week low of $32.06.

CMCSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCB). CMCSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.68%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMCSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMCSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an increase of 31.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMCSA at 4.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.