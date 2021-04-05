Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMCSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.75, the dividend yield is 1.83%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CMCSA was $54.75, representing a -6.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.59 and a 70.78% increase over the 52 week low of $32.06.
CMCSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCB). CMCSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CMCSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.68%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMCSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CMCSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CMCSA as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)
- Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
- The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
- iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
- iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an increase of 31.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMCSA at 4.72%.
