Comcast Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) recently reported its full-year numbers. Revenues were US$104b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.28 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 17%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CMCS.A Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Comcast's 17 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$111.5b in 2021. This would be a modest 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 7.0% to US$2.44. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$111.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.51 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 6.2% to US$58.52, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Comcast at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Comcast'shistorical trends, as next year's 7.7% revenue growth is roughly in line with 8.2% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Comcast is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Comcast. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Comcast going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Comcast you should be aware of.

