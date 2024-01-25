Comcast Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.26 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $3.02 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $31.25 billion from $30.55 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.26 Bln. vs. $3.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $31.25 Bln vs. $30.55 Bln last year.

