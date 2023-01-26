Comcast Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.02 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $3.06 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.52 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $30.55 billion from $30.34 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.02 Bln. vs. $3.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $30.55 Bln vs. $30.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.