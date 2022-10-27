Comcast Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Comcast Corp. (CMCSK):

Earnings: -$4.60 billion in Q3 vs. $4.04 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.05 in Q3 vs. $0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.22 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $29.85 billion in Q3 vs. $30.30 billion in the same period last year.

