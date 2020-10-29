Comcast Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.02 billion, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $3.22 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.00 billion or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $25.53 billion from $26.83 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.00 Bln. vs. $3.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $25.53 Bln vs. $26.83 Bln last year.

