Comcast Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.86 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $3.83 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.17 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $30.06 billion from $29.69 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.86 Bln. vs. $3.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $30.06 Bln vs. $29.69 Bln last year.

