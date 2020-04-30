Comcast Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.15 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $26.61 billion from $26.86 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.27 Bln. vs. $3.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $26.61 Bln vs. $26.86 Bln last year.

