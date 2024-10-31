Comcast Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.629 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $4.046 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.337 billion or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $32.070 billion from $30.115 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.629 Bln. vs. $4.046 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $32.070 Bln vs. $30.115 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.