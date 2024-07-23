Comcast Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.93 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $4.25 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.74 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $29.69 billion from $30.51 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.93 Bln. vs. $4.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $29.69 Bln vs. $30.51 Bln last year.

