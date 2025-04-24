Comcast Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.375 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $3.857 billion, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.132 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $29.887 billion from $30.058 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.375 Bln. vs. $3.857 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $29.887 Bln vs. $30.058 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.