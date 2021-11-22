Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal is planning to unplug much of its content from Walt Disney's DIS.N Hulu and make it exclusive to its subscription service, Peacock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

NBCUniversal content counts for only a small percentage of Hulu's total viewership, but roughly 80% of NBC's digital audience is from Hulu, the Journal reported.

Both Comcast and Disney declined to comment.

NBCUniversal owns a third of Hulu, with Disney controlling the rest.

Big media companies are investing heavily to build their streaming services as they look to reach a wider audience in a connected world dominated by players such as Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

If NBCUniversal decides to pull its content from Hulu, which could include fan-favorites "Saturday Night Live" and "The Voice," it would be removed by the fall of 2022, according to the WSJ report.

The content would remain in Hulu until at least 2024, if NBCUniversal does not exercise its option to exit its agreement with Disney, it added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.