Comcast considering spinning out cable networks as separate company

Comcast (CMCSA) is considering a plan to spin out its cable networks as a separate company, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh stated on the company’s earnings call. CNBC’s David Faber reports that it is “very early” in the exploration phase. Faber, who cites sources, notes that the company has confirmed that it is weighing such a possibility as the company did not want the news to leak prematurely.
