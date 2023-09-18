Comcast (CMCSA) Xfinity to Sponsor Halftime of Big Ten Football

Comcast CMCSA brand Xfinity takes on the role of halftime presenting sponsor, unveiling the exclusive ‘Xfinity 10G Halftime Report.’ This report will be showcased during NBC Sports' BIG Saturday Night on NBC and the company’s streaming service Peacock.



Xfinity is set to sponsor a brand-new weekly podcast hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, aptly named ‘B1G Talk with Todd & Noah CFB Podcast, presented by Xfinity.’ This podcast, airing every Tuesday, will see Todd and Noah discussing standout passes, catches and previewing exciting matchups ahead.



Whether it is the Big Ten, NASCAR, or other sporting events, Xfinity remains the preferred internet service provider for sports enthusiasts. Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network offers lightning-fast speeds, minimal latency, and unparalleled reliability, tailor-made for seamless live sports streaming, promising an exceptional viewing experience.



Xfinity Mobile extends an added benefit to Comcast customers by enabling them to enjoy seamless game streaming while on the move. With a fusion of the nation's most reliable 5G network and a network encompassing over 22 million hotspots nationwide, Xfinity Mobile proudly stands as the swiftest mobile service within Comcast's service regions. Starting at just $15 per month, it provides a budget-friendly yet high-quality option.



Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

This enhancement reinforces Comcast's broadband offering with significantly swifter download and upload speeds. It is expected to cover 20% of its service area by year-end and the majority by 2025, thus driving growth in the Cable Communications segment and ultimately enhancing the overall Comcast experience.

Expanding Portfolio & Partner Base Aids Growth

Comcast's shares have outperformed the Consumer Discretionary sector, with a year-to-date gain of 29.7% compared to the sector's increase of 8.0%. It is benefitting from a growing wireless subscriber base.



Comcast’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help expand much faster and at a lower cost than competitors.



Moreover, Comcast’s expanding ad business is aiding top-line growth.



In July, a partnership was unveiled between Comcast's FreeWheel division and Roku ROKU, signaling the forthcoming launch of innovative technological offerings designed to streamline, optimize, and elevate the experience of TV streaming.



This collaboration involves Roku integrating its demand application programming interface (API) with FreeWheel's TV platform for streamlined ad operations, improved inventory quality, and increased publisher revenue. It enables data-driven audience targeting without cookies and utilizes data clean room technology for enhanced measurement and monetization.



FreeWheel will also use Roku's Watermark solution to combat fraud in TV streaming, ensuring ads reach real viewers and preventing spoofing of ad measurement signals.



Comcast plans to invest $4.5 million in expanding the high-speed Xfinity 10G network to rural communities of Planada in Merced County, CA. This expansion benefits Comcast by reaching underserved areas, improving connectivity, and enhancing opportunities for residents while contributing to the company's growth and influence.



Moreover, Comcast’s theme park business is on a robust path to recovery, driven by increasing admission rates and the introduction of exciting attractions like Super Nintendo World in Japan, the Velocicoaster in Orlando and Secret Life of Pets in Hollywood.



Anticipated future openings, including Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, Donkey Kong in Japan by 2024, and the eagerly awaited launch of Epic Universe in 2025, are set to accelerate this growth further.



For the third quarter of 2023, CMCSA estimates revenues between $29.33 billion and $30.28 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $29.69 billion, suggesting a drop of 0.52% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CMCSA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Perdoceo Education PRDO and American Woodmark AMWD are a couple of better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Both stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of PRDO and AMWD have returned 18.2% and 54%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Perdoceo Education and American Woodmark are pegged at 15% and 13%, respectively.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.