Comcast (CMCSA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast CMCSA is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $30.41 billion, indicating a decline of 0.46% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined 1.2% to 80 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a fall of 2.44% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Comcast’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.58%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Comcast Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Comcast Corporation price-eps-surprise | Comcast Corporation Quote

Factors at Play

In the fourth quarter, Comcast’s top line is expected to have been affected by a slowing broadband subscriber base due to hybrid-working trends and increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber-based wireline networks.



In the third quarter, Comcast lost 18K domestic broadband customers. Moreover, it lost 490K video customers.



The company’s expanded offerings in different connectivity verticals, partnerships and substantial global reach are expected to have aided declining broadband sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



On Oct 23, CMCSA's division, Xumo, announced a collaboration with Mediacom Communications to introduce the Xumo Stream Box to the latter's broadband customers. The Xumo Stream Box is powered by Comcast's EntertainmentOS.



Comcast’s business services segment is expected to have benefited from an expanding clientele, driven by an advanced and adaptable network infrastructure, particularly in Silverdale.



CMCSA leverages its Xfinity 10G Network to expand its subscriber base and reach. The network delivers three times faster broadband speeds, ultimate capacity, unprecedented coverage, reliable connection and ultra-low latency.



On Nov 21, Comcast's Xfinity announced two new products for home monitoring to cater to the increasing demand for DIY home security solutions.



The company’s wireless business added 294K lines in the third quarter of 2023. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Theme Park business is likely to have benefited from strong occupancy rates in parks in Osaka, Beijing, Orlando and Super Nintendo World in Hollywood.



Moreover, the company is expected to have benefited from robust movie offerings on Peacock. NBCUniversal has a strong content portfolio, driven by popular TV shows like Saturday Night Live. It also has an impeccable lineup of sports content, including Sunday Night Football, Premier League and Big 10, as well as streaming originals like Poker Face.



At the end of the third quarter, Peacock’s paid subscribers in the United States increased 80% year over year to 28 million, including net additions of four million in the reported quarter. Peacock’s revenues increased 64% year over year to $830 million.



On Nov 16, CMCSA’s AudienceXpress announced a collaboration with Epsilon to expand audience reach and increase the scale of convergent TV purchasing.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Comcast has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you can consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating a rise of 10.6% from the prior-year quarter's level.



Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +8.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Alphabet is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s earnings is pinned at $1.62 per share, indicating growth of 54.3% from the year-ago quarter's level.



ASML Holding ASML has an Earnings ESP of +3.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



ASML Holding is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML’s earnings is pegged at $5.12 per share, indicating growth of 8.9% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

