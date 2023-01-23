Comcast (CMCSA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast CMCSA is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $30.35 billion, indicating 0.04% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 78 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a rise of 1.30% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Comcast beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.99%.

Comcast Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Comcast Corporation price-eps-surprise | Comcast Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Comcast’s top-line results for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to reflect a slowing broadband subscriber base due to the reversal of the pandemic trends and increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber. Nevertheless, momentum in wireless is expected to have benefited its top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication – High-Speed Internet revenues is pegged at $6.16 billion, indicating 5.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Comcast’s wireless business added 333K lines in the third quarter of 2022. The momentum is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.



The consensus mark for Wireless revenues is pegged at $905 million, implying 27.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication revenues is pegged at $16.593 billion, implying 1.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Comcast’s NBCUniversal revenues are expected to have benefited from the ongoing recovery at the theme parks, as well as growth of the company’s linear and streaming media platforms.



At the end of the fourth quarter, Peacock had more than 15 million paid subscribers in the United States. Peacock also had approximately 14 million bundled and free users, totaling around 30 million monthly active accounts.



However, Peacock’s EBITDA loss is expected to have been wider in the to-be-reported quarter due to the cost of new content.



The consensus mark for Theme Parks’ revenues is pegged at $2.07 billion, implying 9.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBCUniversal’s revenues is pegged at $9.933 billion, implying 6.4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Comcast has an Earnings ESP of -4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Las Vegas Sands LVS has an Earnings ESP of +8.47% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LVS is set to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, 2023. Las Vegas shares have moved up 21.6% in the past year.



Red Rock Resorts RRR has an Earnings ESP of +17.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Red Rock is set to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, 2023. RRR’s shares have been down 2.6% in the past year.



Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO has an Earnings ESP of +6.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Take-Two Interactive is set to announce third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 6, 2023. TTWO shares have been down 35.4% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.