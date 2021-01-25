Comcast (CMCSA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast CMCSA is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $26.77 billion, indicating a 5.7% dip from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings stayed at 49 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 38% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Comcast beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 15.3%.



Comcast Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Comcast Corporation price-eps-surprise | Comcast Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Internet Subscriber Base Growth a Tailwind

Comcast’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from an increased number of high-speed Internet subscribers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Increased media consumption and work-from-home wave are expected to have augured well for this cablegiant.



Additionally, improving customer experience owing to expanding Wi-Fi coverage and innovative xFi control features are expected to have aided subscriber growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication – High Speed Internet revenues is pegged at $5.35 billion, indicating 11.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Comcast’s wireless business added 633K lines in the third-quarter 2020. The momentum is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication revenues is pegged at $15.37 billion, implying 4.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

NBCUniversal & Theme Park Revenues to Take a Hit

Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Theme Park revenues are expected to have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBCUniversal revenues stands at $7.18 billion, implying a 21.6% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.This division is expected to have been hurt by the lack of film releases and lost sports advertising revenues due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and social-distancing measures, globally.



Further, the consensus mark of $430 million for Theme Parks’ revenues is significantly lower from $1.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, NCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is expected to have gained users thanks to its solid content in the to-be-reported quarter.



Per a research from JustWatch cited by 9TO5 Mac, Peacock had 6% market share in the fourth quarter, which was better than Apple TV+ service but lagged HBO Max and Disney+.

Sky’s Robust Content to Aid Growth

Meanwhile, Sky’s top-line growth is expected to have benefited from the resumption of sports-content coverage in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sky revenues is pegged at $4.98 billion, implying a 1.1% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Comcast has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Littelfuse LFUS has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Kulicke and Soffa KLIC has an Earnings ESP of +11.03% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Snap SNAP has an Earnings ESP of +6.06% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.