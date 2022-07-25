Comcast (CMCSA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast CMCSA is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $29.77 billion, indicating 4.30% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 92 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a rise of 9.52% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Comcast beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.92%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Internet Subscriber Base Growth to Aid Growth

Comcast’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from the robust growth in its broadband subscriber base and strong growth momentum in the wireless business.



Coronavirus-led increased content consumption and the online-learning and work-from-home wave are expected to have driven this cable giant.



Improvement in customer experience, owing to expanding Wi-Fi coverage and innovative xFi control features, is expected to have aided subscriber growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication – High-Speed Internet revenues is pegged at $6.12 billion, indicating 7.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Comcast’s wireless business added 318K lines in the first quarter of 2022. The momentum is expected to have continued in the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cable Communication revenues is pegged at $16.63 billion, implying 4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

NBCUniversal & Theme Park Revenues to Drive the Top Line

Comcast’s NBCUniversal revenues are expected to have benefited from the ongoing recovery at the theme parks, as well as the growth of the company’s linear and streaming media platforms.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBCUniversal revenues stands at $9.76 billion, implying 39% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



NBCUniversal’s theme park revenues are expected to have reflected significant growth, driven by the strong footfall in Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan.



The consensus mark for Theme Parks’ revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion, implying 53% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is expected to have gained users thanks to its solid content portfolio.

Key Q2 Developments

In the to-be-reported quarter, Comcast announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.



Moreover, on Apr 27, Comcast and Charter ( CHTR ) announced that Marcien Jenckes has been selected to lead their streaming platform joint venture.



Comcast will license Flex, its aggregated streaming platform and hardware to the joint venture, contribute to the retail business for XClass TVs and will also contribute Xumo. Charter will make an initial contribution of $900 million, funded over multiple years.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Comcast has an Earnings ESP of -1.78% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

