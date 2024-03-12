Comcast (CMCSA) Texas to Invest $1M for Digital Training

Comcast CMCSA Texas has promised to invest more than $1 million in 2024 to reduce the local digital gap by adding more Wi-Fi connected Lift Zones. The company is set to provide digital skill training and offer grants to various organizations that will help thousands of people. This investment is part of Comcast’s Project UP, a comprehensive $1-billion initiative to boost digital opportunities nationwide.



In today's job market, 90% of work requires digital skills. In 2024, Comcast Texas will keep funding programs that teach tech skills crucial for employment.



Lift Zones are community spaces offering free Internet access for students and families. Comcast Texas plans to activate new Lift Zones in Houston, adding to the existing 53. More programs focusing on skills and workforce development will be introduced.



Throughout the year, Comcast Texas will announce grant funding and support for local organizations. The company will prioritize organizations promoting connectivity programs like Internet Essentials, offering low-cost data plans, Wi-Fi hotspots and training.



This is expected to aid CMCSA’s total domestic broadband customers in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 total domestic broadband customers is pegged at 32.14 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.35%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.3 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.04%.

Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

CMCSA’s Digital Commitments in Other States

Comcast has been expanding its digital commitment across states. It has invested in digital inclusion in Philadelphia and technology infrastructure projects across Florida. The company has also expanded its fast and reliable fiber-rich network in Eastern Ohio.



CMCSA teamed up with Net Inclusion to focus on digital expansion in Philadelphia. Through Project UP, the company is ramping up efforts to ensure everyone has access to the Internet, building opportunities for future innovators, entrepreneurs and digital creators.



Comcast recently finished a $46 million project to improve and grow its high-speed Internet services in Northeast Florida, particularly in the Jacksonville area. These investments upgraded the network and brought advanced connectivity to commercial and residential customers in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties.



The company is extending its fast and dependable fiber network to more than 17,000 homes and businesses in Mahoning County. The company is currently building its fiber-rich network in Poland Township and Poland Village, with plans to start construction in Boardman Township and the City of Struthers later this year. The entire project is expected to finish by 2025 and residents can start using Comcast's services by this spring.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 1.4% growth due to tough competition from AT&T T, Verizon Communications VZ and EchoStar SATS. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AT&T, a big wireless provider in North America and globally, offers various communication and business solutions through its related companies. These include wireless services, phone services, Internet access, video streaming and more.



Verizon, an American telecommunications giant, is heavily involved in digital media through its subsidiaries Verizon Media and Oath Inc. While competing with Comcast in telecom and media, it is interesting to note that CMCSA uses VZ's network for its cell phone service.



EchoStar's DISH Network is a company in the United States that offers network services. It has an Internet-based TV service called Sling TV. DISH provides a wide variety of high-definition TV programs, including local, regional and national channels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.