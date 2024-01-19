Comcast (CMCSA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Comcast (CMCSA) ending at $43.35, denoting a +1.9% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 3.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.41 billion, down 0.46% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.49% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.11.

We can additionally observe that CMCSA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cable Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 206, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

