Comcast (CMCSA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.47, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

The cable provider's stock has dropped by 2.59% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 26, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 2.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.68 billion, showing a 0.56% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.81 per share and a revenue of $120.14 billion, representing changes of +4.67% and -1.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Right now, Comcast possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.07 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

