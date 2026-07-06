Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.38, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 0.13% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.31% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 22.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.34 billion, showing a 3.22% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.5 per share and a revenue of $121.92 billion, indicating changes of -18.79% and -1.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.8% downward. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Comcast is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 5.02.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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