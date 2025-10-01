Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $30.94, demonstrating a -1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 7.94% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 0.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.65 billion, down 4.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $123 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.92% and -0.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Comcast is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.2, so one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

