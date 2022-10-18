Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $30.75, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 2.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.71 billion, down 1.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $121.65 billion, which would represent changes of +12.07% and +4.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.78.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



